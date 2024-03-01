Scorpio-N and other SUVs power Mahindra sales in February grow by 40%

Popularity of its SUVs continue to push Mahindra and Mahindra sales in India growing as the carmaker clocked 40 per cent increase in February, compared to the same month last year. Mahindra sold 42,401 units of utility vehicles last month, which also include its flagship SUVs. The carmaker announced that its overall sales has also grown by 24 per cent to 72,923 units in February.

In February, Mahindra and Mahindra sold 30,358 SUVs across India. Recently, the carmaker retained the crown as India's largest SUV manufacturer. Bolstered by the popularity and sales of its flagship SUV Scorpio, available in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatars, Mahindra's sales have soared in recent months.

Mahindra Scorpio SUVs have the highest demand among all other vehicles the carmaker sells in India. Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic have more than one lakh pending booking even after nearly two years since they were launched. The two models clock around 16,000 unit bookings every month.

To exploit the popularity of its SUVs, Mahindra recently launched a new variants of the Scorpio-N and Thar. "In our endeavour to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month," said Veejay Nakra, President (Automotive Division) at Mahindra and Mahindra. Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant, launched at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) comes with added features at a more competitive price tag. Priced at ₹15.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes with few feature additions and cosmetic changes.

Mahindra Bolero is also one of the most popular model from the carmaker clocking more than 11,000 bookings every month with its Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs. The XUV300 and XUV400 electric SUV are also registering high interest with around 9,0000 bookings every month. The XUV700 SUV has around 7,000 bookings each month.

Mahindra is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle lineup as well as launch the five-door Thar SUV later this year. The carmaker has already confirmed that the larger Thar SUV, which will be sold along with the existing three-door version, will hit the roads by the middle of this year.

