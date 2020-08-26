Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport get new engine, infotainment system

For the new model year, Land Rover is going to update the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque SUV with new engine and in-car technology. The Evoque will include a new engine at the bottom of the range and both cars will receive new diesels and a new infotainment system.

To start with the Evoque, it gets a new entry-level model: the P160. A new Ingenium 1.5 three-cylinder petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid technology serves this purpose. The 160 hp and 260 Nm strong block is able to bring this front-wheel drive Evoque to 100 kmph in 10.3 seconds. Switching is done with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The electrical assistance, which works on electricity that is generated when braking and throttle is released, ensures that Co2 emissions are limited to 108 grams per kilometres.

The ‘Discovery Sport Black’ brings a sporting derivative to the line-up. Powered by a turbocharged petrol engine producing 290PS for effortless and refined performance, the Discovery Sport Black features a host of exterior and interior design enhancements.

Besides the engine updates, both SUVs will get a new infotainment system among a host of in-car technology upgrades. Both the Evoque and the Discovery Sport get the Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment systems that are seen in the new Defender. The new system, standard from S versions, is likely to be more intuitive to operate than the older TouchPro system. Land Rover is also adding 'Cabin Air Filtration' to the options. This will ensure the cleanest possible air in the car by measuring the air pollutants. Land Rover proudly claims that, for example, it should also be able to largely counteract the risk of viruses for occupants.