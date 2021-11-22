Power in focus: Mercedes-Benz to make ultra-high-performance electric motors

For the last few months, it can be seen that the electric car manufacturers are focusing on more power and performance than range. The latest to join this bandwagon of carmakers is the German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz. The automaker has announced that it will produce ultra-high-performance electric motors.

Competing with the other car manufacturers Mercedes-Benz has been focusing on expanding its EV portfolio. The car brand has already introduced several electric passenger vehicles under its dedicated EV wing EQ. The ultra-high-performance axial flux electric motors will be used in future EQ models.

The new ultra-high-performance axial electric motors are claimed to offer 30 per cent more torque density compared to conventional radial ones. Also, these electric motors will have 80 per cent reduced stator iron mass, ensuring a 30 per cent power density advantage and extending the electric vehicle's range by up to five per cent.

The German luxury carmaker says that these electric motors will be produced at its Berling plant, which already produces electric motors meant for high-volume vehicles.

Jörg Burzer, head of production and supply chain at Mercedes, said that the transformation from a production site for purely conventional drive components to a competence centre for digitalization and production in the field of e-mobility is a significant step for the company and its employees. "With the production of high-performance electric motors, the Berlin plant will become a key pillar of the sustainable Mercedes-Benz electrification strategy," Burzer further added.