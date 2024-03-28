Porsche will continue with V8 engine beyond 2030, plans to make it quieter

While car manufacturers are increasingly focusing on downsizing the engines in the face of tightening emission norms across the world, Porsche is planning to continue with its V8 engine beyond 2030. Speaking to the Australian automotive magazine Car Sales, Porsche Panamera model line boss Tomas Freimuth has revealed that the German sportscar manufacturer has tweaked the V8 engine to meet the latest emission regulations.

Freimuth has stated that despite the increasingly stricter emission regulations, the eight-cylinder engine has been tweaked to remain in business well into the next decade. However, the automaker will start using the upgraded engine in future, not now. This upgraded engine was initially supposed to start its duty in 2025, but its deployment has been delayed to 2030.

The Porsche official said that the OEM has developed the engine to make it Euro 7 compliant. “We know this engine is ready for EU7, it's no problem. We have to add some parts which are in development, so we are ready with this V-8 to go to the EU7 regulations," he reportedly said. Interestingly, with the Euro 7 emission norms updated to be less stringent than the originally proposed one, Porsche won't have to rely on a hybrid setup to keep the V8 engine alive. However, other regulations will force the automaker to make some key necessary changes. One of them is making the engine quieter owing to the stricter noise regulations. Despite this pressure, Porsche's V8 engines will continue to generate good sound, stated Freimuth.

while Porsche has confirmed that it will continue to use the V8 power mills well into the next decade, the OEM is unlikely to make many cars with the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine by the end of the decade. Instead, Porsche will continue to focus on electric vehicles as the brand is to have EVs account for more than 80 per cent of its annual sales numbers by 2030. Interestingly, Porsche started its EV journey with Taycan in 2019. It recently introduced the second generation Macan EV in early this year. Next in the pipeline are the 718 Boxster and Cayman EVs, which are scheduled to come out in 2025.

