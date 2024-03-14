Porsche revs up to introduce new models, sceptical about profit hopes

Porsche is betting big on new models to boost its sales in 2024. The German sportscar marque under the Volkswagen Group has revealed that it will launch a slew of new models this year. However, the brand also stated that the high costs connected with these launches would result in lower profits for the company. The luxury car manufacturer is expecting to see lower operating returns this year, between 15 per cent and 17 per cent, down from 18 per cent registered in 2023.

The automaker has already introduced the flagship version of its all-electric offering Taycan, which comes christened Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. It comes positioned above the erstwhile flagship model in the lineup Taycan Turbo GT. The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT packs more range, faster charging, and even better performance.

The automaker has further revealed that it will be increasingly focusing on electrification technology. The upcoming updated iteration of the Porsche 911 will get hybrid technology. After years of development and testing, the hybrid 911 will mark Porsche's first foray into hybridising its iconic sports car. As the OEM has claimed, the hybrid system will utilise energy captured during braking to charge the battery pack, enhancing both the performance and efficiency of the new 911. Porsche will take the wrap off this updated 911 in June or July this year.

Porsche is also gearing up to launch new versions of three models, which are the Panamera, Macan and the iconic 911. The first will be the new Panamera, which is slated to go pure electric. After that, the updated all-electric Taycan is also slated to go on sale later this year. The Porsche Macan EV is another most awaited car from the brand. Deliveries of the EV will commence in the second half of 2024. The Macan EV will be built alongside its ICE sibling. The automaker has claimed that the Macan EV has already raked in 10,000 orders before the car even rolled out of assembly line.

