Pickup truck transforms into pool in motion, gets pulled over by police

People often do weird things with various props. However, you probably never heard of a pickup truck converted into a pool on wheels. But exactly that happened in Israel. With the summer sun emitting relentless heat, the owner of the pickup truck thought that converting the rear cargo bed of the vehicle into a makeshift pool would be a cool idea. It actually seemed cool, until the kids were playing in the pool while the vehicle was in motion.

A report by the Times of Israel has revealed that the pickup truck was pulled over by the police as it was spotted in motion while the kids were playing in the pool. The report also shows a photo released by the local authorities revealing the scene of four boys floating on the vinyl-covered pickup bed that has been transformed into a water-filled pool. An aerial video too has surfaced online showcasing the pickup truck leaving behind traces of water on a dirt road before being pulled over by a police car.

Also Read : This Maruti Dzire is a one-off convertible, modified by an Indian

The media report also reveals that the truck with the makeshift pool, as sighted earlier as well, navigating through traffic with two children swimming in the back. This could have been a serious safety issue had the vehicle driver had to apply emergency brakes or opt for emergency manoeuvres. However, fortunately, the incident concluded without any such issue or any harm to anyone.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly received a citation for reckless driving and will have to explain the reason behind the conversion of the truck bed into a pool in front of a judge. Pickup trucks with rear cargo decks are not designed to be converted into moving swimming pools, no matter how tempting the idea is. The occupants should always stay inside the cabin when the vehicle is in motion, and the cargo deck is solely meant for carrying goods and cargo.

First Published Date: