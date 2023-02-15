Nissan recalls over 4 lakh cars in US over faulty airbag emblem issue

Nissan has issued a recall campaign affecting a total of 404,690 cars in the US, which come with a faulty airbag emblem that can act like a projectile in case of a crash. The recall campaign has impacted the models like Titan, Frontier, Xterra, Pathfinder, Armada and Quest, built between 2008 and 2011. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated that these affected Nissan vehicles' emblems on the driver airbag assembly can detach and act like a projectile in case of a crash, potentially injuring the driver or any other occupant in the cabin.

The document by NHTSA says that the issue is specific to the emblems provided by Autoliv. The issue is reportedly caused by the resin emblem, which could develop cracks and detach during airbag deployment. However, no other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles apart from the abovementioned models have been affected by the issue. Also, this issue is separate from the ongoing series of Takata airbag recalls, which have impacted a wide number of vehicles worldwide and even resulted in 24 deaths.

The Japanese auto manufacturer is currently working on a solution for the problem and will send letters to the owners of the affected vehicles by 10th April 2023, notifying them about the safety risk. NHTSA also said that once there is a solution to the problem, Nissan will send out a second letter. The owners of the potentially affected models can check on the NHTSA website if their vehicle is covered under the recall campaign.

In recent times, Nissan has issued multiple recall campaigns affecting multiple models. In December, the automaker recalled the 2017 Rogue in the US to fix a potential problem involving a fire risk. It was related to a water leak that could corrode a wiring harness in the driver's footwell. This could possibly impact the functions of the driver's power window and power seat. Also, it could cause the AWD warning light to illuminate incorrectly.

