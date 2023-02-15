This is how Hyundai & Kia plan to thwart car burglars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 15, 2023

Instances of Hyundai & Kia being targeted by car burglars have been on the rise in the US

Hackers have time & again shown how easy it is to gain access to Hyundai & Kia models

The Koreans are now rolling out a software update to ensure increased safety for parked vehicles

The software update will ensure an 'ignition kill' feature when a vehicle is locked using the FOB

It will also increase the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute

The software update will eventually be rolled out to over four million vehicles

Not every model, however, is affected by the security 'glitch'

But Elantra, Sonata and Venue are high on the list
For a detailed report on Hyundai & Kia cars being targeted by thieves...
Click Here