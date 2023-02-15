This is how Hyundai & Kia plan to thwart car burglars

Instances of Hyundai & Kia being targeted by car burglars have been on the rise in the US
Hackers have time & again shown how easy it is to gain access to Hyundai & Kia models
The Koreans are now rolling out a software update to ensure increased safety for parked vehicles
The software update will ensure an 'ignition kill' feature when a vehicle is locked using the FOB
It will also increase the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute
The software update will eventually be rolled out to over four million vehicles
Not every model, however, is affected by the security 'glitch'
But Elantra, Sonata and Venue are high on the list