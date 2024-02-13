Nissan Magnite SUV crosses one lakh sales milestone

Nissan Magnite SUV has achieved a new milestone in India by selling one lakh units since its launch, the Japanese car manufacturer has claimed in a release. The Nissa Magnite SUV was first launched in India in 2020 at an introductory price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre compact SUV is positioned in a segment which is considered as one of the most competitive categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market as several other automakers have their respective products in this space.

Competing with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon among others, the Magnite SUV has been instrumental in keeping Nissan's business running in the country. Currently, Magnite is the only model Nissan sells in India. Besides selling the SUV in the domestic market, Nissan India exports this car to different overseas markets as well.

Nissan introduces ‘Nissan One’ platform

Besides announcing the one lakh unit sales milestone achievement, Nissan India has also announced the launch of its ‘Nissan One’ platform. The automaker claimed that the ‘Nissan One’ comes as a new web-based one-stop platform, under which existing and new customers can take advantage of a variety of facilities. The consumers can make test drive requests, book the vehicles, make customisation requests, and make real-time service requests. Also, the platform offers a referral program for consumers.

Speaking about the launch of the ‘Nissan One’ platform, Mohan Wilson, Director of Marketing, Product & Customer Experience at Nissan Motor India, the robust, innovative platform is a reflection of Nissan’s customer-first philosophy. "It offers information, customizations to cater to specific needs of all buyers, potential and existing. The refer and earn Program, first of its kind in the industry, is the brands way of rewarding our buyers and showing gratitude for their faith in Nissan," he added.

