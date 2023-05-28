New-gen Ford F-150 pickup truck to shed 2,400 components. Here's why

Ford is aiming to bring a drastic change in its widely popular pickup truck F-150. Automotive News reports that the new generation Ford F-150 pickup truck will shed around 2,400 components in order to reduce the complexity of the vehicle. This will be a part of the brand's strategy to minimize production costs and maximize profits.

Ford Blue, the division responsible for manufacturing internal combustion vehicles, has revealed that the next generation version of the Ford F-150 pickup truck will adopt this significant change. Ford Blue’s president Kumar Galothra revealed this during an interaction. He said that over the next few months, the automaker is going to reduce the orderable combinations on the F-150 by a magnitude that it has never seen before.

Ford claims that this strategy will help the company to reduce the complexity of the F-150. “In the coming months, we're going to reduce the orderable combinations on the F-150 by a magnitude that we've never seen before. Less complexity means fewer parts. From one model year to another, we're taking about 2,400 parts out of the F-150. That means many fewer parts to engineer, test and manage quality on," said Galothra. The automaker is aiming to increase its profitability by reducing the components from the select vehicles of its portfolio. However, the company has not revealed how this structural change will impact the performance of the particular cars.

The Ford F-150 is not the only vehicle that will adopt such a change. Among other vehicles from the automaker, the Explorer SUV too will see similar cost-cutting treatment. Further speaking about the future growth potential of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, he said that the portfolio of petrol and diesel vehicles is less exposed to the transition to electric vehicles because there are still; few EV charging stations off-road.

