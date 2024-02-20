Need for even more speed? Dubai Police adds McLaren Artura to its fleet

If you are cruising down a road and suddenly notice a McLaren Artura with a beacon and siren trying to flag you down, better stop. This is because you are in Dubai and the cops here have added this super-expensive supercar to their fleet and will chase you down regardless of what you yourself may be driving.

The McLaren Artura is a high-performance hybrid supercar from the British manufacturer that has been in production since 2022. On obvious lines, it is super expensive but not too much for the Dubai Police Department to afford. Cops here are anyway accustomed to some of the most expensive luxury and performance car models in the world but even then, the latest addition is likely to hold a place of prominence.

The Artura makes use of a twin turbo-charged V6 engine that is paired with an electric motor for a total power output of 671 hp. The engine on its own offers 577 hp and torque of 584 Nm. The McLaren Artura can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.

Priced upwards of $238,000 or approximately ₹2 crore, the McLaren Artura bought by Dubai Police will reportedly be deployed for duty in popular tourist destinations like Downtown and Jumeirah. "The McLaren Artura is an ideal example of the state-of-the-art technologies and exceptional performance in vehicles deployed by Dubai’s Police Officers in their mission to ensure public safety," said Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

