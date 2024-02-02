MG ZS EV becomes more affordable with new Executive trim, costs 18.98 lakh

MG Motor India has dropped the prices of the ZS EV with the introduction of a new variant. It is called ZS EV Executive and will be priced at ₹18.98 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, till now the base price of the ZS EV was ₹22.88 lakh for the Excite variant.

MG ZS EV comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 461 km. The electric motor is mounted on the front axle and it produces 174 bhp of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque. While using 50 kW DC fast charging, the battery pack takes 60 minutes to go up from 0 to 80 per cent. The 7.4 kWh AC charger can take more than 8.5 hours to charge the battery pack.

Apart from this, MG also dropped the prices of its other vehicles. So, the Comet EV now starts at ₹6.99 lakh ex-showroom which makes it the most affordable electric hatchback in the Indian market. MG Hector which is the most popular SUV in the portfolio now starts at ₹14.94 lakh ex-showroom. The Astor crossover will now start at ₹9.98 lakh ex-showroom whereas the flagship SUV, Gloster now starts at ₹37.49 lakh ex-showroom.

