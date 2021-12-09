MG Motor India's Tata Nexon EV rival: What we know so far

MG Motor India on Thursday announced that it will be launching a battery-powered vehicle in the country by the end of next fiscal, or late 2023. The upcoming electric car by MG Motor will be launched in the price range of ₹10-15 lakh, which will make it one of the most affordable electric cars in India.

Currently, MG also sells the ZS EV in the country but that has been priced in a much higher range as it retails from 21 lakh up to ₹24.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming EV will be a global product and will also be sold in the international markets. It will be a crossover based on one of the company's global platforms. This platform is currently under development and will be used for EVs for all the emerging markets such as India.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba Said, "Our next product after SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go. " Sharing the company's plans, he added, "We have taken the decision that we are going to introduce an EV by the end of next financial year. On the expected price, he said it will range from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh and will target the mass segment of personal electric mobility.

Furthermore, Chaba added, "It is actually a kind of a crossover and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop and this will be an EV for mass market for all the emerging markets including India. We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste. It will be specially tailored for India. We will start working on it right now."