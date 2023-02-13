Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and AMG G63

Mercedes-Benz offers as many as 14 Made-in-India models in the market here but even for cars that are imported, the demand is such that the company here has managed to get ‘priority allocations’ from its headquarter for AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 SUVs. Mercedes-Benz India on Monday, therefore, announced that bookings for both AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 have been reopened.

Both AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 have been coming in via the CBU route to the Indian market, one that has been going from strength to strength in recent years. And while the company has a diverse product portfolio which stretches from the likes of A-Class Limousine to the Maybach models as well as the AMG EQS, it expects a big thrust to come in for its top-end vehicles (TEV). The TEV segment with a 69% YoY growth was Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in CY 2022. Some of the models in the TEV segment include the recently launched AMG E 53 cabriolet, AMG G 63, GLS Maybach, S-Class, S-Class Maybach and the EQS EV.

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz India has already confirmed that models in the TEV segment will be in big focus. “Our top-end vehicles have received an overwhelming response and securing this limited additional production for India, firmly underlines the strategic significance of Indian market for Mercedes-Benz," said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, in a press statement issued by the company. "We will continue new model introduction in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles."

The company is also digging in heels to bring down waiting periods, a crucial factor for buyers in the upper-end of the luxury car segment. With the fresh allocation of GLS Maybach 600, for instance, the wait period is expected to come down ti around eight to 10 months. Similarly, the wait time for AMG G63 is expected to come down from around two to three years at present to 12 to 16 months.

