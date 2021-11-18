Meet American Dream: A car with helipad, swimming pool and mini golf course

Back in the 1986 a car entered Guinness World Records for being the longest car in the world. The length of the car was 100 feet. Yes, you read that right. It looked like a train rake, if not a car.

This one-off record length limousine was famously known as American Dream. It was also known as Lemogin.

But, what's most astonishing about the American Dream was the features it had. The car had a personal helipad, a mini golf course, Jacuzzi, bathtub, multiple TVs, fridge, and telephone and a swimming pool as well! Clearly, this car was way beyond what we call today expensive luxury cars. The car was capable of accommodating 70 people inside.

Interestingly, American Dream was not designed by any car manufacturer, but by Jay Ohrberg, who was a well known vehicle designer for the Hollywood movies. Ohberg was fond of cars and created quite a few great designs himself. He designed the American Dream back in 1980.

The American Dream is basically built on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines. It took 12 years to be built and hit roads in 1992. The car runs on 26 wheels and could be driven from both sides. It's bonnet used to act as helipad. Power source for this enormous limousine were multiple V8 engines. Another interesting fact about this car is, despite being such a long car, it could turn from the middle as well.

The car was originally built to be used in films. This limousine used to be displayed at various events and rented to super rich people for joy rides. At that time, it's fare was ₹14 thousand per hour.

While the limousine became very popular among people at that time, gradually it lost the attention it required for maintenance. Besides that, demand for such long cars also decreased in films. Also, it required a huge parking space, which became difficult. Hence, the car ended up rusting and various parts of it destroyed. However, recently a car museum has purchased the junked car and now they have started working on the car to restore it to previous glory.