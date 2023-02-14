Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard: Details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has updated the Ciaz with new safety features. It now gets Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard. The brand has also new dual-tone colour schemes. There is Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with a Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof. Based on the top-end Alpha variant, the Ciaz dual-tone is available at ₹11,14,500 for the manual gearbox whereas the automatic transmission is priced at ₹12,34,500.

In terms of safety features, the Ciaz ISOFIX child seats, seat-belt pre-tensioners with force limiters, Rear Parking Sensors, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brake Distribution and dual front airbags.

Apart from the dual-tone paint schemes, the Ciaz is also offered in seven single-tone paint schemes. There is Nexa Blue, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Pearl Arctic White.

Also Read : Mahindra 5-door Thar spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Powering the Ciaz is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15 engine. It produces 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The gearbox on offer is a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency of the manual gearbox is 20.65 kmpl whereas for the automatic transmission is 20.04 kmpl. The engine also gets Smart Hybrid Technology. It has an engine idle start/stop system, brake energy regeneration and torque assist.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features. The Ciaz has been a beloved choice among our customers and has attained remarkable success, completing eight years in the market. With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment.

First Published Date: