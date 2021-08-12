Mahindra XUV700 will be India's first vehicle with Alexa Voice AI

Mahindra XUV700 is primed and ready for an official unveil on August 14 and is being touted as not just a capable SUV to drive and one that looks menacingly good but one that will also boast of a mile-long list of features - some a first in the segment. On Thursday, Mahindra announced that the XUV700 will also be India's first vehicle to come with Alexa Voice AI for handsfree command integration.

Integrated Alexa AI means that a driver or occupant in the Mahindra XUV700 access functionalities like controlling windows and sunroof, adjusting temperature, changing music tracks, monitoring traffic or even controlling compatible devices at home by issuing voice commands. Apart from the convenience of it all, it could also mean a safer drive as the person behind the wheel continues to monitor the surroundings while keeping hands firmly on the steering.

As per research done by Amazon India, many in the country prefer the same voice AI in their cars that they are already accustomed to inside their homes. And because Echo devices have become popular here, Alexa voice integration in the upcoming XUV700 was an obvious strategy. "Our collaboration with a customer-obsessed leader such as Amazon comes from a single-minded focus to make our new XUV700 an SUV like no other," said Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. "We are confident that this seamless integration will further enhance the ownership experience of our connected and tech-savvy customers of today."

But not every future customer of the Mahindra XUV700 may be driving the vehicle in conditions best suited for connectivity. As such, Mahindra says that the vehicle will also offer offline access to Alexa in locations with patchy or zero internet connectivity. And when back home, the functionalities in the car may also be controlled using Echo devices here.

The stakes are high and the promises are higher still. The XUV700 will be the first SUV from Mahindra which will sport the company's new logo. It is also promising several striking elements on the exterior as well as comfort and convenience features in the cabin. Watch out for the new head lights with DRLs and AutoBooster technology, smart handles, largest-in-segment sunroof, Smart Filter Technology for clean cabin air and new connected car technology called Adrenox.