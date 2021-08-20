Mahindra XUV700: Variant-wise features explained

Mahindra XUV700 is promising to be quite an all-rounder in a field full of SUVs of all shapes, sizes and capabilities. XUV700, which replaces XUV500, has been officially launched at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex showroom) and while the base variant - obviously - won't have all the cutting-edge highlights that the latest Mahindra vehicle boasts of, there's much to look forward to in each variant.

(Also read - Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari: Which one should you buy)

Mahindra XUV700 is being offered in four broad variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. There is a possibility that there could be another AX7 (0) variant at a later stage but this is not confirmed as yet.

What is already on offer though promises to help prop up Mahindra XUV700 well against a wide range of rivals.

Here's a look at variant-wise features available on Mahindra XUV700:

Mahindra XUV700 MX -

XUV700 MX gets an eight-inch main infotainment screen, a seven-inch driver display screen, support for Android Auto, smart door handles, LED tail lights, steering-mounted controls, power adjust ORVMs with turn indicators, Day-Night IRVM and stands on 17-inch steel wheels.

It has been priced at ₹11.99 lakh for the petrol engine and ₹12.99 lakh for the diesel (ex showroom)

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 -

XUV700 AX3 gets larger 10.25-inch display for the main infotainment and a driver display of the same size as well. It also gets built-in support for Amazon Alexa, supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, over 60 connected apps via AdrenoX Connect and as many as six speakers. On the outside, it gets LED DRLs and front fog lamps. Like the previous variant, it too stands on 17-inch steel wheels.

On the inside, the XUV700 gets two 10.25-inch display screens -one is the main infotainment unit and the other is the all-digital driver display. The entire unit's surface is claimed to be shatter-proof and made by Asahi Glass in Japan. It gets an all-new AdrenoX interface and Alexa Voice Command.

The XUV700 AX3 with petrol engine has been priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex showroom). The price for this variant with diesel engine has not yet been revealed.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 -

XUV700 AX5 gets a skyroof which is the biggest in the segment. The other notable highlights are 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, curtain airbags, LED clear-view head lights, sequential turn indicators and cornering lamps.

XUV700 gets the largest-in-segment sunroof.

The AX5 variant with petrol engine has been priced at ₹14.99 lakh (ex showroom). The price of the diesel model has not yet been revealed.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 -

XUV700 AX7 comes with Advanced Driver Assistance System as well as Driver Drowsiness Alert. There is a Smart Clean Zone air purification system too while occupants can make use of dual-zone climate control. Leatherette seats, leather wrapping on steering and gear shift, six-way power seat with memory function and side airbags are also incorporated. This particular variant stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Prices of AX7 have not yet been revealed.