First batch of Mahindra Scorpio Classic delivered to Indian Army

Mahindra and Mahindra recently received an order of 1,850 units of Scorpio Classic from the Indian Army. Now, the manufacturer has announced that they have delivered the first batch of the Scorpio Classic to the army. In January, the Indian Army ordered 1,470 units of Scorpio Classics. The SUV was supposed to be deployed to 12 units of the Indian Army.

As of now, the Indian Army is already using Tata Xenon, Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and Tata Safari among others. The addition of Scorpio Classic would further enhance the Indian Army's capability. It is expected that Mahindra will equip with Scorpio Classic with a 4x4 powertrain. This means that the engine on duty could be the previous generation of the 2.2-litre engine that used to produce around 140 horsepower.

With the Scorpio Classic, Mahindra updated the engine. It is still a 2.2-litre unit but is 55 kg lighter than the previous gen. According to Mahindra, 230 Nm of torque is available from as low as 1,000 rpm. The manufacturer says that the fuel efficiency should increase by 15 per cent. The transmission also uses cable-shift which should help in decreasing vibrations while the throws now should be positive and shorter.

Speaking of transmission, it is a 6-speed unit that drives the rear wheels only. Mahindra is no longer offering a 4x4 powertrain with the Scorpio Classic. The diesel engine puts out 130 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

The suspension setup has also been upgraded and retuned. Mahindra is using MTV-CL dampers on all four struts to help control the body roll. The SUV now comes with features like cruise control, automatic climate control, cornering lamps, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunglass holder, fabric seats with diamond patterns and much more.

