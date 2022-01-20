Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars Mahindra delivers custom-made XUV700 Gold to paralympian Avani Lekhara

Mahindra delivers custom-made XUV700 Gold to paralympian Avani Lekhara

In August last year, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has asked Veluswamy R, the carmaker's Chief of Global Product Development, to design one such SUV which will be gifted to Avani Lekhara, India's para shooter who became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 08:54 AM
Mahindra delivers custom-made XUV700 to paralympian Avani Lekhara. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AvaniLekhara)

Delivered as promised. Mahindra and Mahindra has finally delivered a custom-made XUV700 SUV to Indian shooter Avani Lekhara, country's first gold medalist at Paralympics. The athlete shared images of the XUV700 while thanking the carmaker for the gesture.

Mahindra's gesture to reward successful Indian athletes at Olympics and Paralympics is now well established after India's first gold medalist in track and field discipline Neeraj Chopra received a XUV700 last year.

Avani Lekhara is the latest name of Indian athletes to be rewarded by the company.

The XUV700 gifted to Avani Lekhara has its grille plated in gold. The front seats of this SUV has been customised in a way to make her ingress and egress comfortable, as well as make driving easier. The seats can be pushed sideways which will make it easier for Lekhara to board or de-board the SUV. The system helps the seats to be pushed out of the SUV and lower down.

The decision to gift Lekhara with a customised SUV was taken after she became the first Indian woman to win a Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said he wished to develop a new SUV dedicated to her and specially-designed for specially-abled people. Mahindra asked to Veluswamy R, the carmaker's Chief of Global Product Development to help design the SUV for Lekhara. Veluswamy R is the man behind developing Mahindra's most recent offering - the XUV700 SUV.

Mahindra and Mahindra had launched the XUV700 SUV last year at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). The SUV is being offered in five as well as seven-seat layouts, and with manual as well as AT, and with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The 2021 XUV700 has been launched as a successor to the XUV500 with several upgrades which include a new body design, a host of new features, safety equipment and much more. It will compete against the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and upcoming Kia Carens among others.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 08:54 AM IST
TAGS: XUV700 2021 XUV700 Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra Avani Lekhara Anand Mahindra
