Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Made In India Suzuki Jimny Launched In Indonesia. Check What's Different

Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny launched in Indonesia. Check what's different

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Feb 2024, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Suzuki Jimny is offered only with a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic
...
The Jimny that is being sold in Indonesia is being built in India.

Suzuki has just launched the 5-door version of the Jimny in the Indonesian market. It is very similar to the India-spec model. In fact, it is being built in India and exported to Indonesia. Having said that, the only difference that the Jimny 5-door gets is the absence of a push-button to start/stop the engine.

The rest of the vehicle is identical to the one that is being sold in the Indian market. So, the engine is the same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out a modest 103 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 134 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Suzuki offers a 4-wheel drive powertrain as standard.

In the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki sells the Jimny 5-door in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. Both variants are offered with the optional automatic transmission. The Jimny is priced between 12.74 lakh and 14.95 lakh in India. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Jimny 5-door is not selling in the numbers that the manufacturer hoped for. A few reasons behind this are the lack of road presence due to the smaller size and lack of a diesel engine. Moreover, the price is the key factor that disappointed most people who were excited about the SUV when it was first announced at Auto Expo 2023.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc Petrol Both
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.25 - 17.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
2184.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra XUV700
2184.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Watch: Maruti Jimny pull Land Rover Defender, Mahindra Scorpio stuck in snow

Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced a Thunder Edition of the Jimny which was priced between 10.74 lakh and goes up to 14.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It was a limited edition and is now sold out.

The Thunder Edition comes with several accessories as standard. It gets a front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, door sill guard, grip cover in rustic tan, floor mat and graphics on the exterior. There is also a garnish on the front bumper, ORVM, side fender and hood.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST
TAGS: Indian Maruti Suzuki Jimny Suzuki Jimny 5 door Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS