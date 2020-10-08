Made-in-Vietnam SUV, with 414 bhp of power, officially launched

Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, VinFast, has officially launched a limited edition SUV designed by Italian design house Pininfarina - the President SUV.

The car will be produced exclusively for the Vietnamese market with 500 units being made available. It has been priced at 3.8 billion VND (around ₹1.2 crore) for the first 100 customers, and 4.6 billion VND (around ₹1.4 crore) for the next 400 customers.

VinFast President SUV gets what the company calls a majestic and elegant design language. The vehicle gets front and rear LED strip lights and a V-shaped logo in the grille. The V shape refers to the country of Vietnam as well as the Vingroup and VinFast brands. The grille is designed in a diamond shape while the large air cavity on the capo enhances the car's strong appearance. At the rear, it gets a pair of sporty large dual exhaust pipes, which effectively support the V8 engine to run smoothly and achieve optimal performance.

(Also read | Vietnam's indigenous carmaker VinFast to launch first electric car in 2021)

Rear profile of VinFast President SUV

The embossed veins on either the capo or the sides give the car an aerodynamic character. The car gets sophisticated details covered in a choice of Gold, Copper bronze, Gun Metal or Metallic Silver colours on the logo, roof rack, door braces, car steps, wheels, front and rear bumper. It is also offered in a choice of 18 exterior paint colors.

On the interior, the President SUV is full of comfort and features for both the driver and the rear seat occupants. It comes with functions such as massage, heating and ventilation for the first and second rows. The rear seats have increased legroom of up to 20 cm compared to the Lux SA2.0 model of VinFast.

(Also read | How Vietnam’s richest man plans to use Covid-19 crisis to sell EVs to the world)

Interior of VinFast President SUV

The interior of the car also hosts a large 7-inch multi-function display cluster, a 12.3-inch center screen and 13 high-end speakers. All seats are covered with premium Nappa leather.

The SUV gets a 6.2-litre V8 engine that produces maximum power of 420hp and maximum torque of 624 Nm. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a fulltime 4-wheel drive system. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and has a maximum speed of nearly 300 km/h. Pininfarina claims that it is one of the most powerful SUVs in the world.