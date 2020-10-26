Land Rover Defender: Five key highlights of wilderness-conquering SUV

Land Rover Defender was officially launched in India earlier this month with the promise of being the most capable offering from the company ever. Defender has a rich lineage of several decades and is renowned the world over for its abilities on a wide variety of terrain. At a starting price point of ₹73.98 lakh for the 90 range, it may not win prizes for being an affordable offering but it is hardly gunning for mass acceptance either. What it does bring to the market here, however, is the capability to remain planted and offer comfort features within city limits and make mincemeat of much that stands in its way out in the wild.

Here are five key highlights of the new Land Rover Defender, the toughest-ever built by the company: