Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV launched in India, priced at 4.18 crore

Lamborghini India has launched the 2023 Urus S with prices starting at ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new Urus S replaces the standard Urus that was previously available in India and joins the Performante variant launched earlier in the year. While the Performante is the sportier Urus, the S variant is more luxurious in comparison.

Power on the Lamborghini Urus S comes from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that produces a maximum power output of 657 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, while paired with 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels

The Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the Performante, while the top speed is rated at 305 kmph.

“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation."

First Published Date: