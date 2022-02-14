Kia’s EV6 Robo Dog to GM’s Dr Evil: Carmakers showcase new EVs at Super Bowl

From Kia's updated EV6 electric SUV to Chevrolet's upcoming electric pickup truck Silverado, several cars were showcased during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Super Bowl, the IPL of American football league NFL, has become a key event for carmakers to showcase their new models through commercials over the years. Last Sunday was no exception as top carmakers, from Kia to BMW, shared advertisements of their latest electric cars during the event.

Here is a look at some of the highlights:

KIA EV6 and the Robo Dog:

In Kia's Super Bowl commercial, a robotic dog develops quite the crush on the Korean carmaker's electric SUV EV6. The advertisement is part of a larger marketing campaign by Kia. The Korean carmaker has tied up with Petfinder Foundation to help animals find their own forever homes just like Robo Dog did.

Toni Morgan, executive director for Petfinder Foundation, said, "We are proud to partner with Kia America for their Super Bowl campaign. Countless animals need loving and forever homes and we hope to place many of them over the coming weeks. The human-animal bond is vitally important and can bring years of happiness, comfort, and companionship to both the animal and owner."

The facelift version of Kia's electric SUV EV6 is all set to launch in the US markets next month.

BMW iX and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus:

BMW has picked Arnold Schwarzenegger for its latest Super Bowl commercial for electric iX, where the former governor/terminator plays the role of Zeus - the Greek god of lightning. He is accompanied by Salma Hayek, who plays the role of his wife Hera and surprises him with the BMW iX to uplift his mood.

In the 60-second ad film, Schwarzenegger plays a grumpy Zeus who goes away Palm Springs for retirement, where he occasionally charges his neighbors’ golf carts and hedge trimmers. But he doesn't seem happy and that's when Hera gets him an iX, to which Zeus exclaims with a surprise, “All-electric?" The couple then takes a ride in the all-electric BMW iX while singing a song.

Hyundai Ioniq 5:

Hyundai also ran a massive campaign for its Ioniq 5 EV during the NFL playoffs. Hyundai roped in Jason Bateman as he travels through time from the start of human history.

Polestar 2:



Volvo's former EV partner Polestar also showcased the Polestar 2 model during its Super Bowl commercial spot. The ad promises a list of things you won't see, including explosions, supermodels, weddings, parodies, monkeys, and heartstrings, to name just a few.

GM's Dr EV-il:

General Motors revived the iconic evil characters from Austin Powers. It showcases Dr Evil, played by Mike Myers, who is seen promoting Ultium-powered cars.

Chevrolet Silverado:

Chevrolet showcased its upcoming Silverado EV in a Soprano-themed commercial. It evokes a bit of nostalgia with a short ad offering a nod to The Sopranos, which aired from 1999 to 2007.

Toyota:

Toyota showcased two commercials during the Super Bowl spot. The first is a true story about brothers in sports winning, despite one brother losing his eyesight. The other features the 2022 Tundra with a host of celebrities.

Nissan Z:

Actors Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista and Brie Larson feature in this commercial riding on Nissan Z. Levy is shown as reborn as a rough and ready action star thanks to a drive in the Nissan Z.

