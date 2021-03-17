Kia EV6 all-electric SUV to debut on March 30: All you need to know

Kia EV6 all-electric SUV to debut on March 30: All you need to know2 min read . 10:21 AM IST
- Earlier this week, Kia Motors revealed the first images of the upcoming electric vehicle, which is based on the E-GMP platform like Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.
Korean carmaker Kia Motors has revealed the first images of the EV6, its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the its world premiere that will take place on March 30. Though the carmaker has shown how it looks like, there is still very little detail about its technical specifications or drive range. Here is a quick look at five highlights of the electric vehicle that you need to know ahead of the global unveiling.
The EV6 has been designed under the brand's new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. At the center of the design philosophy is a new visual identity that evokes positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural forms. "The EV6, as Kia's first electric vehicle, is an example of progressive human-centered design and electrified power. We strongly believe that the EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Design Center.
The exterior design of the EV6 has a futuristic appeal to it. At the front, the DRLs have a sleek and modern look. They are part of the car's ‘Tiger Face’, a design progression that evokes the spirit of Kia's signature tiger nose grille. The side profile displays a crossover-inspired design aesthetic that is modern, sleek and aerodynamic. This contrasts with the crisp lines and high-tech details. The rear features a sloping rear C-pillar with an integrated gloss black insert that visually widens the window glass. Above it is a prominent spoiler that channels air into a raised lower spoiler that sits above the car's unique rear headlight.
The interior design of the EV6 outlines an innovative use of space, creating a unique driving and spatial experience. One of the most striking elements of the new interior is a curved high-tech, high-definition audio and navigation (AVN) display. The simple form language of the large curved display and the slim dashboard give the space an open feeling. It extends from the steering wheel to the centre of the car and displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver and the infotainment and navigation system above the centre console. The width of the screen creates an immersive experience for the driver, while a minimal number of physical buttons offers a clear and relaxing driving experience.
The EV6 is electric SUV is based on Hyundai Kia’s E-GMP platform which has been used to develop electric vehicles from Korean carmakers in the past. The recently launched Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric is based on the same platform. The platform is designed to provide vehicles with a maximum range of nearly 500 kms.
According to reports, the Kia EV6 specifics is unlikely to be too different from that of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hence, a single and dual electric driver motor is expected for EV6 which has a capacity of producing around 300 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque and a possible range of nearly 480 kms on single charge. All of that should be clear on March 30 during its debut.
