JK Tyre to organise India’s first-ever Drift Challenge at BIC on October 16

JK Tyre Motorsport has announced that it will launch India’s first-ever drifting competition. The JK Tyre Drift Challenge will be held on October 16, 2023, and will be held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. Drifting involves drivers sliding the cars and using oversteer to go sideways through a corner. The drift challenge involves skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.

The JK Tyre Drift Challenge will feature a grid of 25 rear-wheel drive cars driven by some of the most skilled drivers from across the country. The event will see the drivers compete on specially designed track layouts. The drivers will be judged by an international three-member panel of drifting experts comprising Alistair Woodham from India who was an ex-member of the Drift Commission of FIA, Cristiani Nanami Lazaro from Brazil and Tanakorn Lertyaovarit from Thailand. The judging criteria will centre on four main aspects - line, angle, style and speed.

Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre, said, “The introduction of the JK Tyre Drift Challenge marks a significant moment in Indian motorsport history. Drifting has been happening in India in silos; however, with this competition with the help of FMSCI, we will formalize norms of drifting in India and try to match it on par with global standards soon. We have always been forerunners in the Indian motorsports arena, and with this competition, we continue to pursue our aim to develop the motorsport scene here with the introduction of diverse disciplines. This challenge will not only provide a platform for the country’s talented drivers to shine but also delight motorsport enthusiasts who are hungry for a new thrill."

The drift challengers will be scored based on the ideal line through a corner and drivers that stick as precisely to it are scored higher. Drivers also get scored at the angle at which a driver drifts the car. A more acute angle is scored higher as the driver needs to carry more speed through. Meanwhile, a shallow angle will earn a lower score.

In addition to the Drift Challenge, JK Tyre will also host the JK Tyre Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Race. Organised by the Imperial Society of Innovation Engineers (ISIEINDIA), over 2,000 students from across the country are expected to take part, demonstrating their innovation in the areas of vehicle aerodynamics, battery and powertrain design, brakes, and suspension technologies. They will be put to the test over various rounds between October 12 and 16, culminating in a 12-lap endurance finale at the BIC which will decide the winners.

First Published Date: