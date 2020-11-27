Jaguar unveils I-Type 5 race car ahead of new Formula E World Championship

Jaguar's racing unit has virtually unveiled its all-new electric race car - the I-Type 5 - ahead of the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The championship will begin from January 16 in Santiago, Chile.

The new race car comes with a state-of-the-art in-house powertrain, designed to run for the next two seasons of the championship. The powertrain has been developed in such a way that it gets efficiency gains, reduced weight and lowered gravity centre. The I-Type 5's new suspension setup will provide greater adjustment from track to track.

A more efficient invertor inside the car will help improve switching speeds and performance. The invertor also features 24 carat gold due to its highly conductive properties.

The I-TYPE 5 features a new prototype race seat made from new sustainable materials called Typefibre. The seat will be tested at speed in different temperatures, loads and environments around the world as part of the team’s 'Race to Innovate' mission. The benefits of the race technology will also be shared with road cars and in turn Jaguar customers.

Jaguar I-Type 5

As Jaguar returns to compete in the seventh season of the all-electric series, winning driver line-up of Sam Bird and Mitch Evans will drive the new race car. Evans has been with Jaguar Racing since the company joined the championship in 2016. "This is my fifth season with the team and we are more determined than ever to make this the most successful year we’ve had together," he said. Bird is joining the team this season. "I can’t wait to take the I-TYPE 5 out on circuit and start my first season with such an iconic British brand," he said.

Jaguar’s Formula E Team will be dressed in custom designed Polo Ralph Lauren packable quilted jackets featuring the Jaguar Racing logo. The jackets have been made from recycled nylon and polyester fabrics as well as recycled down-alternative insulation.