Jaguar F-Type Heritage Edition is a homage to iconic E-Type that turns 60

To mark and celebrate the diamond anniversary of the legendary E-Type sports car, Jaguar is introducing new and limited-edition 575PS V8 Supercharged F-Ttype Heritage 60 Edition. With only 60 editions to be rolled out, the F-Type Heritage Edition will be hand-finished by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke.

The F-Type R - launched in December of 2019 - forms the basis of the new F-Type Heritage Edition and gets an all wheel drive system with revised dampers, anti-roll bars and rear suspension knuckles. At its very core is a supercharged V8 engine which belts out 575 Ps and has 700 Nm of torque on offer. While it claims to hit 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has an electronically-limited top speed of 300 kmph, there is much on offer on the inside as well - an HD 12.3 inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro Infotainment system and Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay.

The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is available in both Coupe and Convertible body styles

Most notable among the highlights on the limited edition F-Type will be ist solid Sherwood Green paintwork that was the original colour of the E-Type but also one that has not been offered by Jaguar since the 1960s. The new car will also get a unique aluminum console finisher inspired by the E-type’s rear-view mirror casing, the E-type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests of the lightweight Performance seats.

Each unit of the F-Type Heritage Edition is being built at Jaguar’s Castle Bromwich plant in the UK and finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire. "Marrying E-type inspired detailing with new F-TYPE gave us an opportunity to immerse ourselves in the heritage of Jaguar’s legendary sports cars," said Clare Hansen, Director of Vehicle Personalization, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations. "With unrivalled access to original drawings, paint codes and reference materials, working hand-in-hand with our colleagues at Jaguar Classic, we’ve created a distinctive and highly collectible interpretation of the definitive Jaguar sports car."

The new model is priced from £122,500 in the UK.