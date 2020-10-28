This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jaguar E-Pace upgraded with new powertrain, refreshed looks and new features
The new 2021 Jaguar E-Pace SUV gets a mild-hybrid 305bhp three-cylinder engine.
Inside is a new infotainment system with an 11.4-inch touchscreen.
Price starts at $42,045 (around ₹31 lakh).
Jaguar Land Rover has taken the covers off the new 2021 E-Pace SUV with new hybrid powertrain, refreshed interior design and an all-new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. After discontinuing with the XE, the E-Pace has become the cheapest vehicle from the JLR stable.
The 2021 E-Pace has undergone several changes, including how it looks from inside and outside. The changes in the exterior design is subtle yet hard to miss. Jaguar has added new all-LED headlights, reshaped front and rear bumpers and a different grille pattern.
However, the changes inside the new E-Pace is more pronounced with better material and technical upgrades. It gets a new touchscreen infotainment system which is almost double the size it was in the preceding E-Pace models. The 11.4-inch infotainment screen now uses the latest Pivi Pro software and aims to provide improved graphics and connectivity features.
Besides the new 11.4-inch touchscreen is an optional 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details.
Jaguar has used soft-touch materials around the cabin of the new E-Pace SUV. The seats now have similar 'Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry' badging like the ones in F-Pace. The reshaped gear selector has finishing like a cricket ball stitching. The air vents, speaker grilles and dials get new metallic finishes too.
The Jaguar E-Pace now gets new powertrains too. The new three-cylinder petrol plug-in hybrid provides a range of up to 55 kms. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel, the new 1.5-litre three-cylinder and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines feature mild hybrid technology.
The new P300e PHEV powertrain combines the 200 PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and a 109 PS Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor.
Advanced features include intelligent All-Wheel Drive and smooth-shifting automatic transmissions, ensuring the new E-PACE delivers the confidence-inspiring dynamics, traction and refinement expected from a Jaguar.
The price of the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace SUV starts at $42,045 (around ₹31 lakh) and goes up to $51,045 (around ₹38 lakh) for the 300 Sport trim level.