Jaguar E-Pace upgraded with new powertrain, refreshed looks and new features

Jaguar Land Rover has taken the covers off the new 2021 E-Pace SUV with new hybrid powertrain, refreshed interior design and an all-new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. After discontinuing with the XE, the E-Pace has become the cheapest vehicle from the JLR stable.

The 2021 E-Pace has undergone several changes, including how it looks from inside and outside. The changes in the exterior design is subtle yet hard to miss. Jaguar has added new all-LED headlights, reshaped front and rear bumpers and a different grille pattern.

(Also see | More pics of 2021 Jaguar E-Pace SUV)

However, the changes inside the new E-Pace is more pronounced with better material and technical upgrades. It gets a new touchscreen infotainment system which is almost double the size it was in the preceding E-Pace models. The 11.4-inch infotainment screen now uses the latest Pivi Pro software and aims to provide improved graphics and connectivity features.

Besides the new 11.4-inch touchscreen is an optional 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details.

The interior of the new Jaguar E-Pace is dominated by a larger 11.4-inch infotainment system.

Jaguar has used soft-touch materials around the cabin of the new E-Pace SUV. The seats now have similar 'Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry' badging like the ones in F-Pace. The reshaped gear selector has finishing like a cricket ball stitching. The air vents, speaker grilles and dials get new metallic finishes too.

The Jaguar E-Pace now gets new powertrains too. The new three-cylinder petrol plug-in hybrid provides a range of up to 55 kms. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel, the new 1.5-litre three-cylinder and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines feature mild hybrid technology.

The new P300e PHEV powertrain combines the 200 PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and a 109 PS Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor.

Advanced features include intelligent All-Wheel Drive and smooth-shifting automatic transmissions, ensuring the new E-PACE delivers the confidence-inspiring dynamics, traction and refinement expected from a Jaguar.

The price of the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace SUV starts at $42,045 (around ₹31 lakh) and goes up to $51,045 (around ₹38 lakh) for the 300 Sport trim level.