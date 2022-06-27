Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is ready to hit Indian roads

Mahindra has launched the highly-anticipated Scorpio-N SUV, bookings for which will start from July 30.
By : Updated on : 27 Jun 2022, 07:37 PM
1/7 Mahindra officially launched its Scorpio-N SUV for the Indian market. Price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV begins from of 11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant and goes up to 19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant.
2/7 Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin online and at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 11 am onwards. The automaker has planned to start deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV in the upcoming festive season. 
3/7 The cabin of the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV sports a premium look and features a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system.
4/7 The Mahindra Scorpio N also features 20.32-cm infotainment screen which is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. 

5/7 The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes with the widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.
6/7 Mahindra Scorpio N is 206 mm long, 97 mm wide and has 70 mm more wheelbase compared to the Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, and sports signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, among other exterior features.
7/7 The Mahindra Scorpio-N features an mStallion petrol engine that can create power output of 200PS and 380 Nm while the mHawk diesel engine is capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. The automaker says the new SUV delivers the lowest CO2 in its segment. It has six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and is also equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.
First Published Date: 27 Jun 2022, 07:35 PM IST
