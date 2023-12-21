Mahindra expected to launch these new SUVs next year 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Published Dec 21, 2023

From Five-door Thar to XUV.e8 EV, Mahindra has lined up at least 4 new cars for India

The Five-door Thar is the most anticipated SUV from Mahindra expected to launch next year

It has been spotted testing a number of times on Indian roads ahead of the launch
The new Five-door Thar will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the lifestyle SUV segment

Mahindra is also expected to launch the facelift version of the XUV300 sub-compact SUV

The new XUV300 will renew rivalrly with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet

Mahindra is also likely to introduce an updated version of its only electric SUV XUV400

The carmaker will also launch its second electric SUV XUV.e8 later in 2024
