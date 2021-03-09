Hyundai Venue celebrates one year in the US, most buyers are women, millennials

Hyundai Venue has been on Indian roads for several years but the sub-compact SUV has only been around in the US for a year. In the first year though, Hyundai states that the Venue has been able to register a strong performance with four straight months of growing sales. Outlining how it has been able to find a mark with the target car-buying audience, Hyundai further informs that the Venue has brought new customers to the company's fold.

Hyundai elaborates that 66% buyers of the Venue in the US are women across various age-groups. Additionally, over 40% of buyers are millennials and those in the GenX category (those born between 1965 and 1980). The Korean car maker goes on to inform that the car has found a multicultural appeal and that 11% are African-Americans while 16% are Hispanic.

The Venue was first launched in India in May of 2019 before eventually touching down on American shores. And while the car has fared strong in the Indian car market owing to several factors that include its dimensions, feature list and price point, the Venue's performance in the US car market would auger well for Hyundai, especially because buyers here tend to prefer larger SUVs and pick-up trucks. The boost in demand may have been a result of preference for personal mobility in Covid-19 times. "As consumers faced personal transportation needs due to the pandemic, reliability and technology-rich vehicles drove appeal," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Venue is feature packed, fuel-efficient and backed by the industry’s best warranty."

There are several subtle differences between the Venue model sold in the Indian and the one on offer in the US market. For starters, the India-spec Venue is slightly smaller. There are slight exterior design changes and the US-spec Venue can also be controlled using Google Home or Amazon Echo devices. The engine is also more powerful in the US model which gets a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine.