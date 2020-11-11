Hyundai Tucson 2022 showcased ahead of official launch in US

Hyundai Tucson stands as one of the marquee SUVs from the Korean car maker and in its latest iteration, it promises a mile-long list of upgrades and updates to make the most of the rising demand for larger and more dominating vehicles. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is gearing up for a launch the US and the car was officially showcased recently amid much fanfare. And there is good reason behind why this particular Tucson is perhaps garnering more attention than it ever has before.

The latest Tucson is expected to hit several international markets, including the US, in the early parts of 2021. The SUV gets a massive style upgrade on the outside and in the US, will be offered in SE, SEL, Blue Hybrid and Blue Plug-in Hybrid options. With an extremely sleek roofline, athletic fenders, prominent splash of character lines on the side, new front grille and a whole lot more, the 2022 Tucson seeks to stand not just away from the preceding model but even from its rivals.

The latest Hyundai Tucson looks vastly different from its preceding models.

The rear profile is perhaps the smartest with blade-like light strip connecting the brake lights on either side. The brake lights themselves are claw-like which seek to give the car an aggressive back appeal.

Hyundai is also promising a more plush and premium cabin, one that now boasts of an even longer list of features. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends consistently with the doors, wrapping around front occupants. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console while the ambient mood light feature allows one to adjust the 64 colours for 10 brightness levels. There is a 10.25-inch main infotainment unit and a digital cluster of the same dimension.

The cabin of the new Tucson from Hyundai is now cleaner yet more equipped than ever before.

Additionally, the SUV's second-row seats will feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimized reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo.

Hyundai is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to safety highlights and the upcoming Tucson gets a wide variety of features like Smart Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance System, Pedestrian Detection etc.

As the Korean car maker digs in to make the most of the rising demand for and growing popularity of SUVs, the new Tucson could become a premium offering which finds many takers. The addition of hybrid and plug-in hybrid options furthers the resume while the styling advancements could well make this option a power player in markets where it is launched.