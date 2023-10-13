Hyundai Exter wins multiple accolades at India’s Best Design Awards 2023

Hyundai Motor India’s entry-level SUV, the Exter, has won multiple awards at India’s Best Design Awards 2023 by Design India. The Hyundai Exter bagged the ‘India's Best Design Project’ award, while the Hyundai Advanced Design India team was honoured with ‘India's Best In-House Studio’. The Exter was launched earlier this year with prices starting at ₹6 lakh, and going up to ₹9.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai Exter is the brand’s most accessible SUV and has several quirky design elements. Notably, the Exter gets new signature H-LED DRLs as well as H-themed taillights. The model also gets rectangular headlamps, black body cladding and inserts on the front and rear bumpers. The model gets a large daylight opening to maximise cabin room.

Speaking about receiving the recognition, Chohee Park, Head of Department, HMIE Hyundai Advanced Design India said, “At Hyundai, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge future-ready products to our customers. This recognition is a testament to the efforts of our global design team and India design team that focused on understanding the aspirations of Gen MZ customers in this country. With Exter, from sketch to clay to reality, we have reimagined the Hyundai SUV lifestyle with a modern perspective."

“Aligned with Hyundai's Global Design Identity of 'Sensuous Sportiness,' our approach for Exter, is centred around creating a progressive yet unique SUV design. Embodying Hyundai’s SUV DNA, Exter turns heads on the road with its striking and innovative exterior design. We are glad that it has earned admiration from both consumers and industry experts. These awards validate our forward-looking approach and the dedication of our team," he added further.

