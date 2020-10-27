Hummer EV is a massive hit but not all dealers want to sell it. Here's why

Hummer EV has managed to create a massive buzz since it was officially launched earlier this month. And with good reason. An iconic vehicle which faded out due to its reputation of being a fuel guzzler, the now 1,000 horsepower beast has managed to reinvent itself with an electric heart and with the promise of a range of around 560 kilometres. Despite a starting price of $112,595, Hummer EV was sold out in just 10 minutes in the US. Reports now, however, suggest that despite its awe-inspiring stats, massive capabilities and iconic status, many GMC dealers aren't too keen to offer it in their showrooms.

The hesitation may be obvious. And perhaps relevant.

US media reports suggest that dealers have raised concerns about provisions that they would have to install charging stations at the showrooms, apart from bringing in special tools and training workforce to maintain the massive EV. This would inevitably add to their costs. A few dealers have also reportedly raised concerns about their expertise in offering a rather expensive product to potential customers, one that is loaded to the brim with drive and tech features. Then there are concerns about how they would manage to fit a vehicle as large as the Hummer EV in the space they already have, without driving out one or more of the other offerings.

A company official reportedly admitted that only about half of all GMC dealers in the US have come on board to sell Hummer EV. And with the company planning more EVs in the years to come, it could only be the start of a niggling problem.

For now though, GMC is betting big on Hummer EV finding its intended mark and making the most before some formidable rivals break into the scene. This includes the much-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 E