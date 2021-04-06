‘Houston. The Eagle has landed’: Kia teases Seltos Gravity with a quirky tweet

Kia has once again teased its upcoming Seltos Gravity SUV with yet another witty post on Twitter. This time, the hint is quite obvious, and can be said with some authority that the new car will indeed be the Gravity edition of the popular SUV.

The tweet, which shows the picture of a helmet used by astronauts placed beside a pair of gloves, read, "Houston. The Eagle has landed." In previous teasers, there are obvious references to an apple falling from tree and Newton's discovery of the theory of gravity.

The post, however, has not shared a timeline when Kia Motors will bring in the SUV to India. But it says the 'suspense' will be over in the next few days. According to some media reports, Kia Seltos Gravity could be launched on April 27.

The Kia Seltos Gravity has already been introduced in its home market South Korea as the top-end trim of the SUV in July last year. There are a few changes, as far as the design is concerned, both inside and outside the Gravity edition of Seltos SUV.

At the front, the Kia Seltos Gravity gets a sharper and more attractive appearance than the standard version. The shiny chrome grille has an impressive 3-dimensional design motif. There are also a new set of 2-tone 18-inch alloy wheels that stand out with a big anti-skid plate for the rear bumper.

Inside the cabin, the new Kia Seltos Gravity Edition comes in an exclusive grey colour theme. The vehicle is equipped with modern safety features such as forward collision prevention assist system and rear passenger warning.

2021 Kia Seltos Gravity SUV was introduced in South Korea in July 2020.

The dashboard is dominated by a large 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include UVO connectivity technology, digital meter panel, premium Bose sound system, automatic air conditioning, wireless phone charging and remote engine starting. In addition, this SUV also features lane keeping assist functions and automatic headlights.

The Seltos Gravity Edition is expected to be offered with the existing range of engines, including a powerful 113 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 113hp 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. A six-speed manual transmission is available as standard, while an automatic transmission will be offered with all engines.