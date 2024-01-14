Honda uses AI to create new advertisement for Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline SUVs

Japanese automobile giant Honda has showcased its three new TrailSport SUV models in a new advertisement. Christened as ‘Chasing Greatness’, the advertisement campaign will go live across the automaker's social media platforms from late this month. The 15-second video claims to have been made using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to show the SUVs driving in Baja of California in the US and through a snowy landscape. However, the automobile manufacturer has not specified how AI was actually used in making the videos.

In one of the new video advertisements, the auto company showcased the updated iterations of its three SUVs, namely the Honda Passport, Honda Pilot and Honda Ridgeline running through the desert landscape that has an almost Martial appearance. Projected onto the towering rock faces, the bumpy ground and the clouds of dust that have been kicked up by the Honda SUVs, are the footage of a Baja Ridgeline race truck and Honda dirt bikes speeding through dusty tracks and launching into the air.

Clearly, Honda tried to invoke the adventurous nature of its buyers by showing the capability of the new SUVs as well as reminding the viewers of the auto company's rich motorsports history. The automaker used the British singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs’s newly released track Triumph as the soundtrack for the new advertisement. The automaker claims that the soundtrack aligns with Honda’s unyielding drive to keep chasing its next great innovation.

First Published Date: