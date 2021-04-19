Genesis G80 electric luxury sedan officially breaks cover, claims 500-kms range

Genesis has officially taken the cover off its first ever electric car - the Genesis G80 electric luxury sedan - at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show. The Genesis G80 is actually the electric version of the brand's G80 luxury sedan and has a claimed range of more than 500 kms on single charge.

The G80 electric luxury sedan will probably be called G80e. It is similar to the X Concept electric coupe the brand recently showcased and is dubbed as "the quintessence of sustainable luxury".

The design of the G80 electric gets a similar-looking closed grille like the X Concept, as well as the twin headlight strips at the front. The grille also houses the charging port of the electric sedan. To the sides, the Genesis G80 electric gets 19-inch multi-spoke wheels. These are exclusive to the electric model. At the rear, the design of the G80 electric has changed from its ICE version slightly with the twin exhausts now absent.

The Genesis G80 electric sedan also gets a roof covered with solar cells. These cells will help the electric sedan to harvest power from the sun to increase efficiency.

Genesis first luxury electric sedan has two 186 hp electric motors that together provide maximum power output of 380 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The four- or rear-wheel drive G80 is also capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

The Genesis G80 electric sedan has a battery pack at the bottom. Genesis is still keeping the size and capacity of the battery pack secret, but is believed to be capable of handling 400v and 800v fast charging structures like seen in Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs from Genesis' Korean siblings. The G80 electric can support fast-charging at 350 kW, and can replenish up t 80 percent charge in just 22 minutes.

The Genesis G80 electric sedan also claims that it can charge devices such as laptops as well as other cars with a maximum charging power of 3.6 kW through a V2L connection (Vehicle to Load).

The electric G80 gets its own set of exterior colours, including Matira Blue and Dark Green Two-Tone.