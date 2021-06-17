Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Daimler speeds up shift to electric vehicles
Many of the electric vehicle models the German carmaker has planned for 2024 or 2025 will be moved forward a year and their fossil-fuel equivalents will be dropped from the lineup.

Daimler speeds up shift to electric vehicles

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST Reuters

  • Daimler said in March it would accelerate its shift to electric cars.

Daimler AG will accelerate the launch of electric cars slated for the middle of this decade while phasing out fossil-fuel versions, as it revamps its electrification strategy, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Many of the electric vehicle models the German carmaker has planned for 2024 or 2025 will be moved forward a year and their fossil-fuel equivalents will be dropped from the lineup, the magazine reported, citing sources close to the matter.

gls

2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
Ex-showroom price
₹1,04,70,519* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

e-class

1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
Ex-showroom price
₹1,53,00,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

g-class

2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
Ex-showroom price
₹2,42,08,800* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

According to the magazine, Daimler Chief Executive Ola Källenius would like to announce the changes before the summer break this year and hold a capital markets day.

A Daimler spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The Mercedes-Benz maker said in March it would accelerate its shift to electric cars, but provided no details of how fast its car line-up will go electric.

Some carmakers have announced firm plans to go all-electric. Volvo, for instance, says all of its cars will be battery electric vehicles by 2030.

European campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said this week that some carmakers, including Daimler, lacked ambitious targets to phase out fossil-fuel cars.

TRENDING NEWS

See All