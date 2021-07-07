Citroen India sells C5 Aircross SUV digitally

French auto major Citroen on Wednesday has announced that it has sold two C5 Aircross SUVs fully digitally in Surat and Chandigarh. The automaker owned by the Stellantis group has sold these two SUVs through its Citroen Buy Online channel.

(Also Read: This cute little Citroen EV may suit budget-conscious shoppers)

The online sales facility is available in more than 50 cities across the country, claims the automaker. Citroen also says the online sales channel is available additionally to the physical dealerships across the country.

While the dealerships sell the cars via the traditional method, these online sales network ensures a direct sales model. Customers can order the specific variant of their choice, configure the car as per their preferences. Then the SUV is directly sent to the customers by the OEM from its factory in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Saurabh Vatsa, Citroën Brand Head, India says that the auto company is focusing on the comfort of the customers. Considering the current conditions its has accelerated the need for a comfortable buying experience for the customer, he added. "We take pride in how Citroën Buy Online - the 100% direct buying initiative that covers purchase, online trade-in, finance, insurance, maintenance packages, extended warranty & registration before home-delivery has been well-accepted by the Indian consumers," Vatsa further added.

Talking about it, Joel Verany, Vice President - S&M Efficiency, Stellantis in India said that Citroën has been the first OEM in India to introduce and deliver on the concept of home delivering a car directly from the factory. "Digitization is a major focus area not just for the brand but also for the Stellantis group as we believe this 100% direct buying online model will see rapid adoption in the future in India," Verany further added.