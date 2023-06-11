Citroen C3 hatchback to get dearer by up to 17,500 from July

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen India on Sunday announced that it will increase the prices of its C3 hatchback by up to ₹17,500 from July. This is the third price hike for the model this year. Price was increased first in January and then in March by a total of ₹45,000. With the latest hike, the car will become dearer by up to ₹62,500 in a matter of six months.
Citroen C3 was first launched at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh with price going up to ₹8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. After the price increase in January, the starting price was revised to ₹5.98 lakh and in March, it was revised to ₹6.16 lakh. After the latest hike, the car will retail at a starting price of ₹6.33 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The model comes in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine.