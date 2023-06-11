Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen C3 hatchback to get dearer by up to 17,500 from July

Citroen India on Sunday announced that it will increase the prices of its C3 hatchback by up to 17,500 from July. This is the third price hike for the model this year. Price was increased first in January and then in March by a total of 45,000. With the latest hike, the car will become dearer by up to 62,500 in a matter of six months.

Updated on: 11 Jun 2023, 17:16 PM
Citroen C3 was first launched at a starting price of 5.70 lakh with price going up to 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. After the price increase in January, the starting price was revised to 5.98 lakh and in March, it was revised to 6.16 lakh. After the latest hike, the car will retail at a starting price of 6.33 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The model comes in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine.

