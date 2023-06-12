Citroen India is hiking the price of C3 by up to ₹17,500
This will be the third price hike for the model this year
Price was increased first in January and then in March
After latest hike, the model will become dearer by up to ₹62,500 in a matter of six months
Citroen C3 was first launched at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
From July, the car will retail at a starting price of ₹6.33 lakh (ex-showroom)
The model comes in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine
The Citroen C3 comes with a choice of two petrol engines
These were recently updated to BS6 Stage II norms and were made OBD2 compliant