Published Jun 12, 2023

Citroen India is hiking the price of C3 by up to 17,500

This will be the third price hike for the model this year

Price was increased first in January and then in March

After latest hike, the model will become dearer by up to 62,500 in a matter of six months

Citroen C3 was first launched at a starting price of 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

 From July, the car will retail at a starting price of 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

The model comes in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine

The Citroen C3 comes with a choice of two petrol engines

These were recently updated to BS6 Stage II norms and were made OBD2 compliant
