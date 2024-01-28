Citoren C3 Aircross AT to launch tomorrow. Check details

The automatic transmission (AT) option for the Citroen C3 Aircross will launch tomorrow. The 1.2 L turbo petrol engine under the hood will get paired with a six-speed torque converter and the prices are expected to be within the ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh bracket.

The Citroen C3 Aircross was launched in the Indian market in September 2023, initially only with a 6-speed manual transmission option. With this powertrain, the SUV produces 108 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Now with the AT option, the compact SUV is expected to see a slight enhancement in the output.

In terms of features, the C3 Aircross AT is expected to remain barebones as the manual variants. The vehicle will feature the 10.2-inch infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto along with the seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Other notable features of the cabin include one-touch auto down for all four power windows and electrically adjustable wing mirrors among others.

It is expected that the AT gearbox option will be available with the top two trims - Plus and Max. Like, the manual transmission option, the C3 Aircross with automatic transmission will also get the option of 5+2 seating.

The C3 Aircross is a midsize SUV rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. With only the 6-speed manual transmission on offer to date and the extensive features list of its rivals, the C3 Aircross didn't get the success it was expected to bring. However, with the automatic transmission now in place, the C3 Aircorss is expected to find a few more sets of customers.

