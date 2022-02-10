Booked a Thar or XUV700 but staring at a wait? Mahindra reveals why

Mahindra Thar and XUV700 are hot-selling products with both SUVs witnessing a strong demand since launch. But the chip shortage is more than likely to continue hampering delivery timelines.

Mahindra has been on a product offensive in India but two of its biggest launches in 2020 and 2021 have been the updated Thar and the all-new XUV700, respectively. The response for both SUVs have been phenomenal but both Thar and XUV700 also have a long waiting period for deliveries.

Certain variants have a waiting period spanning several months and during a press meet to announce company’s Q3 FY 2022 financial results, Mahindra pointed to the persisting problem of chip shortage in global markets.

(Also read: Mahindra reveals launch timeline of electric KUV)

The 2021 Thar was launched on October 2 of that year with a long list of updates which refreshed its looks, cabin layout, features and engine and transmission capabilities. Famed for its off-road capabilities, the Thar quickly underlined its credentials as a connected lifestyle vehicle as well, thanks to a petrol engine and automatic transmission options.

As far as the XUV700 is concerned, it was launched as a brand new product to replace the XUV500. Like the Thar, the XUV700 gets multiple engine and transmission choices and can be booked in five or seven-seat layout. Additionally, it also boasts of formidable looks and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Both Thar and XUV700 have scored well in the Global NCAP crash tests as well with the former managing a four-star rating while XUV700 securing a perfect five.

Blame it on the chip!

A positive response-driven strong demand for a car model is a dream come true for automotive brands. But in current times, it can bring with it a certain degree of uncertainty as well. In the case of both Thar and XUV700, production and delivery timelines have been a bother. Company officials on Thursday admitted as much and said that it is likely to take another nine months for deliveries of vehicles to ‘improve significantly.’ At present, the production is at 85% of total capacity owing to the chip shortage and Mahindra expects the problem to persist for another six months.

Thar and XUV700 pricing

Both Mahindra SUVs aren't exactly budget vehicles but a number of variants mean that there is a wide variety to select, depending on the personal finances of a customer.

Both Thar and XUV700 start at around ₹13 lakh (ex showroom).

First Published Date: