MG Motor India bags order for 500 ZS EV units from BluSmart Mobility

MG Motor India on Thursday announced that it has bagged an order of 500 ZS EVs from EV ride-hailing platform BluSmart Mobility. These EVs will form a part of the latter's premium fleet in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Both the companies said that this partnership reflects their shared vision of accelarting EV adoption in the country and decarbonizing mobility.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 13:10 PM
MG ZS EV
First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 13:10 PM IST
