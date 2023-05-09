BharatBenz introduces first-ever truck driver training simulator for India

In a first of its kind for the Indian market, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the parent company of BharatBenz, has launched a truck driver training simulator, specially designed for heavy truck drivers. The virtual truck simulator aims to help drivers improve their driving skills in a controlled environment before they head out on open roads. The first such simulator is installed at the BharatBenz manufacturing facility near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer comprises a multi-screen display positioned upfront in the driver’s line of sight. The truck driver sits inside a real BharatBenz heavy-duty truck (HDT) cabin that has been optimised technologically to real-world dynamics that give the driver the multi-sensory feel of different roads, terrain, weather conditions and obstacles. The simulation has been specifically designed keeping Indian roads and conditions in mind. Moreover, the virtual experience can be altered as per requirements.

The BharatBenz truck driver training simulator has been optimised keeping Indian road conditions in mind

Speaking on the first-of-its-kind initiative, Satyakam Arya - Managing Director & CEO - Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “We are looking into every possible aspect that will help us digitally transform, not just DICV and BharatBenz but also those who are contributing towards our endeavour to make our customers successful. Being an important part of our long-term digital transformation journey the state-of-the-art BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer is a new benchmark in the Indian commercial vehicles industry."

The BharatBenz Simulator Driver Trainer will help enhance the driver’s skills and prepare them in a much better fashion. The complete training program can be personalised depending on the requirements such as highway driving or mining/quarry applications. BharatBenz says the simulator training will improve the “driver’s logistical efficiency, safety levels, and strengthen their capabilities for interstate, intra-city, hilly and mining terrain applications." The company can train truck drivers in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The automaker plans to add more languages later this year.

BharatBenz plans to open at least 2 more truck driver training simulators in different parts of the country

Rajaram K, Vice President - Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “Our technologically advanced trucks require our drivers to be upskilled so that they can tackle various road and weather conditions with ease, skillfully and efficiently. We will make our BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer program available across the country through our Regional Training Centers and authorised dealerships in a phased manner."

The BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer offers a nearly real-world experience through 16 driving modules for practice, basic and advanced training combinations, and eLearning modules. Furthermore, 11 additional training modules are specific to BharatBenz trucks to train drivers on advanced features and driving techniques. The company has already rolled out a five-day training program that upskills the drivers on safety, personal development and performance. Each driver gets a detailed report assessing their driving along with areas of improvement. This will particularly be helpful for fleet owners.

