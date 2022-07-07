Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bentley Bentayga Ewb's Plush And High Tech Airline Seat Is Powered By 12 Motors

Bentley Bentayga EWB's plush and high-tech airline seat is powered by 12 motors

Bentley Bentayga EWB's airline seat gets a combination of twelve electric motors and three intelligent pneumatic valve electronic control, both controlled by an ECU.
07 Jul 2022
Bentley Bentayga EWB's airline seats come with a postural adjustment system.

Bentley has unveiled the interior of its Bentayga EWB limousine SUV, which comes with a gazillion ways of cabin customisation. The Bentley Bentayga EQB takes the luxury quotient inside its cabin a few notches up than the standard model. The highlight inside its cabin is the airline seat which is claimed as the most technologically advanced seat ever made for a car. This seat gets a combination of twelve electric motors and three intelligent pneumatic valve electronic control, both controlled by an ECU.

With a dozen motors powering the airline seat inside the cabin of the Bentley Bentayga EWB limousine SUV offers 22 ways of adjustments. These ensure the utmost comfort for the occupants, claims the British luxury car marquee. The airline seat is claimed as controlled by a master seat motion & wellbeing ECU. Also, the Bentayga EWB's airline seat has two major unprecedented in-car technology on offer, which are auto climate and postural adjustments.

Auto climate control is the world's first seat surface sensing system for thermal comfort, claims Bentley. It works like the typical cabin climate control, which in this case is specific to the seats. The passenger may set the setting in seven ways, with the neutral position (0) delivering optimal comfort based on trials involving different passengers and different environments. The airline seats come equipped with a wide range of sensors at various places that detect a passenger's body contact and the surface temperature along with humidity level.

Bentley has also introduced a postural adjustment system in the Bentayga EWB limo, which uses pneumatic activation zones to relieve fatigue by subtly adjusting contact pressure between body and seat using motions controlled by complex algorithms. This comes way beyond the typical seat adjustment feature. Also, it offers the comfort of seat massage systems.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 06:39 PM IST
TAGS: bentley Bentley Bentayga EWB Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV luxury car
