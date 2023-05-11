Aston Martin to launch eight new sports cars by 2026, plans an ultra GT

Aston Martin is in the middle of a global renaissance. The British luxury high-performance car marquee's Formula One team is sitting in the second position of the World Constructor Championship, with Fernando Alonz comfortably holding the third position in the driver's standings. Keeping pace with all these changes, the automaker's road car division too has revealed something exciting.

British automotive publication Autocar UK reports that Aston Martin will launch eight new front-engine sports cars over the next three years. What's more exciting is the carmaker is working on a completely new segment that would be dubbed as ultra GT. This segment claims to come spawning cars that will promise a truly high level of luxury with a high level of performance.

Aston Martin's chairman Lawrence Stroll has said that the company has created a new sector above GT. “We’ve created a new sector above GT. A true high level of luxury with a high level of performance. Something new," he further added. Stroll further said that this car would come as a replacement for the Aston Martin DB11. Following the traditional naming trends, this car is expected to be christened as DB12. He also said that the upcoming Aston Martin sports cars would come delivering new technologies, integrate the performance from the Formula One team and promise premium luxury.

The auto company is also working on its first electric car simultaneously. Planned to be launched in 2025, the electric sports car will continue to deliver the signature Aston Martin experience, hinted Stroll. The report states that the software and manufacturing glitches that affected the delivery of the Aston Martin Valkyrie have been resolved, and more than 100 cars have been delivered so far. Speaking about the company's future product strategy, Stroll further said that Aston Martin would continue to develop mid-engine cars leveraging the manufacturer's F1 know-how.

