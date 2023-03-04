Aston Martin to bring an electric vehicle in coming months

Aston Martin is in the process of overhauling its lineup
The ultra-premium automaker is also gearing up to bring in a fully electric vehicle in coming months
The successor of Aston Martin DB11 is expected to get unveiled later this year
The automaker's chairman Lawrence Stroll shares that this revamp will put it on the map of electrification
The British marque is also aiming to sell 7,000 units in 2023
It is also expects that its DBX can again be its best-selling model
Further, the marque adds that by the middle of the decade, it has plans to start production of two other electric vehicles, a sports car and an SUV
Aston Martin is also celebrating its 110th anniversary this year
On this occasion, it has aimed to showcase a new model as well